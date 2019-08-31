UAE leaders congratulate King of Malaysia on National Day

(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 31st Aug, 2019) ABU DHABI, 31st August 2019 (WAM) - President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan has sent a message of congratulations to King Sultan Abdullah Ri'ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah of Malaysia on the occasion of his country's National Day.

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, and His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, also sent similar messages of congratulations to the King of Malaysia.

Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum and Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan also dispatched similar messages to Dr. Mahathir Mohamad, Prime Minister of Malaysia, on the occasion.