UAE leaders congratulate King of Morocco on successful surgery

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 16th Jun, 2020) President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, has sent a cable to King Mohammed VI of Morocco, congratulating him on the successful surgery he underwent recently.

President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa wished the Moroccan King continued good health and asked God Almighty to expedite his recovery and wear him in the robe of health and wellness.

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, and His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, sent the Moroccan King similar cables.