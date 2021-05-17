UAE leaders congratulate King of Norway on Constitution Day

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 17th May, 2021) President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan has sent a message of congratulations to King Harald V of Norway, on the occasion of the Norwegian Constitution Day, which is celebrated on 17th May.

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, and His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, sent similar messages to the Norwegian King, and his Prime Minister, Erna Solberg.