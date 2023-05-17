UrduPoint.com

UAE Leaders Congratulate King Of Norway On Constitution Day

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 17, 2023 | 10:00 AM

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 17th May, 2023) President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan has sent a message of congratulations to King Harald V of Norway on the occasion of the Norwegian Constitution Day, celebrated on 17th May.

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, and His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of the Presidential Court, sent similar messages to the Norwegian King and his Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Støre.

