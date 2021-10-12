UrduPoint.com

UAE Leaders Congratulate King Of Spain On National Day

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Tue 12th October 2021 | 11:30 AM

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 12th Oct, 2021) President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan has sent a message of congratulations to King Felipe VI of Spain, on the occasion of his country's National Day, which is marked on October 12th.

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai; and His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, also sent similar messages to King Felipe VI and Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez, on the occasion.

