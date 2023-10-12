UAE leaders congratulate King of Spain on National Day

(@FahadShabbir)

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 12th Oct, 2023) President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan has sent a message of congratulations to King Felipe VI of Spain, on the occasion of his country's National Day, which is marked on 12th October.

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, and His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister and Chairman of the Presidential Court, also sent similar messages to King Felipe VI and Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez on the occasion.