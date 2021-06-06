UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

UAE Leaders Congratulate King Of Sweden On National Day

Muhammad Irfan 1 day ago Sun 06th June 2021 | 02:30 PM

UAE leaders congratulate King of Sweden on National Day

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 06th Jun, 2021) President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan has sent a message of congratulations to King Carl XVI Gustaf of Sweden on his country's National Day, which is marked on 6th June.

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, and His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, also dispatched similar messages to King Gustaf and Prime Minister Stefan Lofven on the occasion.

