UAE leaders congratulate King of Tonga on Independence Day

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 04th Jun, 2023) President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan has sent a congratulatory message to His Majesty Tupou VI, King of Tonga, on the occasion of his country's Independence Day.

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, and His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of the Presidential Court, sent similar messages to King Tupou VI and Prime Minister Siaosi Sovaleni.