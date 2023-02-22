UrduPoint.com

UAE Leaders Congratulate King Salman On Saudi Arabia's Founding Day

Umer Jamshaid Published February 22, 2023 | 09:45 AM

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 22nd Feb, 2023) President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan and His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, have sent congratulatory messages to the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques, King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud of Saudi Arabia, on the Founding Day of the Kingdom.

President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed and Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid also congratulated Prince Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz, Saudi Crown Prince and Prime Minister, on the occasion.

More Stories From Middle East

