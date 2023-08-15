Open Menu

UAE Leaders Congratulate Korean President On Liberation Day

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published August 15, 2023 | 02:15 PM

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 15th Aug, 2023) President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan has sent a congratulatory message to President Yoon Suk Yeol of the Republic of Korea, on the occasion of his country's National Liberation Day, which is observed on 15th August.

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, and His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of the Presidential Court, dispatched similar messages to the Korean President and Prime Minister Han Duck-soo on the occasion.

