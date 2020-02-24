UrduPoint.com
UAE Leaders Congratulate Kuwait Emir On National Day

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Mon 24th February 2020 | 05:15 PM

UAE leaders congratulate Kuwait Emir on National Day

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 24th Feb, 2020) President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan has sent a message of congratulations to Sheikh Sabah Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah, Emir of Kuwait, on the occasion of his country's National Day and Liberation Day celebrations.

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, and His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, also sent similar greetings to the Emir of Kuwait.

