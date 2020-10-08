ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 08th Oct, 2020) President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan has sent a message to Sheikh Mishal Al Ahmad Al Jaber Al Sabah, congratulating him on being named as Kuwait’s new crown prince.

President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa wished the new Crown Prince success in serving his country and contribute to achieving further progress and prosperity under the leadership of Sheikh Nawaf Al Ahmad Al Jaber Al Sabah, Emir of Kuwait.

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai; and His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, also dispatched similar messages to the Kuwait's crown prince, wishing him success.