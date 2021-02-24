UrduPoint.com
UAE Leaders Congratulate Kuwaiti Emir On National Day, Liberation Day

Wed 24th February 2021

UAE leaders congratulate Kuwaiti Emir on National Day, Liberation Day

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 24th Feb, 2021) President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan has sent a message of congratulations to Sheikh Nawaf Al Ahmad Al Jaber Al Sabah, Emir of Kuwait, on the occasion of his country's National Day and Liberation Day celebrations, on the 25th and 26th of February.

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai; and His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, also sent similar greetings to the Kuwaiti Emir, and to the Kuwaiti Crown Prince, Sheikh Mishaal Al Ahmad Al Jaber Al Sabah.

