UAE Leaders Congratulate Kyrgyzstan President On National Day

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Sat 31st August 2019 | 03:45 PM

UAE leaders congratulate Kyrgyzstan President on National Day

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 31st Aug, 2019) President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan has sent a congratulatory message to President Sooronbay Jeenbekov of Kyrgyzstan, on the occasion of his country's National Day celebrations.

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, and His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, also sent two similar messages to the Kyrgyz President.

Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum and Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan also sent congratulatory messages to Mukhammedkalyi Abylgaziev, Prime Minister of Kyrgyzstan, on the occasion.

