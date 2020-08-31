UAE leaders congratulate Kyrgyzstani President on Independence Day

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 31st Aug, 2020) President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, has sent a message of congratulations to Sooronbay Jeenbekov, President of Kyrgyzstan, on the occasion of his country's Independence Day, marked on 31st August.

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, and His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, sent similar messages to the Kyrgyzstani President and the country's Prime Minister Kubatbek Boronov, on the occasion.