UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

UAE Leaders Congratulate Laos President On National Day

Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Mon 02nd December 2019 | 05:00 PM

UAE leaders congratulate Laos President on National Day

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 02nd Dec, 2019) President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan has sent a message of congratulations to President is Bounnhang Vorachith of the People's Democratic Republic of Laos, on the occasion of his country's National Day.

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of UAE and Ruler of Dubai, and His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, sent similar congratulatory messages to President Vorachith and to Prime Minister Thongloun Sisoulith, on the occasion.

Related Topics

Prime Minister UAE Dubai Abu Dhabi Rashid Laos

Recent Stories

Hazza bin Tahnoun inaugurates 48th National Day ce ..

6 minutes ago

New International Atomic Energy Agency Chief Gross ..

5 minutes ago

3-day AdAsia 2019 begins tomorrow

5 minutes ago

Three Russian Servicemen Lightly Injured in IED In ..

5 minutes ago

Two People Killed Due to Floods in Malaysia, Nearl ..

5 minutes ago

Missed revenue target may lead to harsher measures ..

25 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.