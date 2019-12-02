UAE leaders congratulate Laos President on National Day

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 02nd Dec, 2019) President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan has sent a message of congratulations to President is Bounnhang Vorachith of the People's Democratic Republic of Laos, on the occasion of his country's National Day.

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of UAE and Ruler of Dubai, and His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, sent similar congratulatory messages to President Vorachith and to Prime Minister Thongloun Sisoulith, on the occasion.