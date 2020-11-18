UAE leaders congratulate Latvian President on National Day

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 18th Nov, 2020) President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan has sent a message of congratulations to President Egils Levits of Latvia, on the occasion of his country's National Day, also known as "Proclamation Day", marked on 18th November.

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai; and His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, also dispatched similar messages to President Levits, and to Latvian Prime Minister, Arturs Krisjanis Karins, on the occasion.