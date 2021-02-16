UAE leaders congratulate Lithuanian President on Independence Day

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 16th Feb, 2021) President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan has sent a congratulatory message to President Gitanas Nauseda of Lithuania on the occasion of his country's Independence Day, marked on 16th February.

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai; and His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, also sent similar messages to the Lithuanian President and to Saulius Skvernelis, Lithuanian Prime Minister, on the occasion.