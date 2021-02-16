UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

UAE Leaders Congratulate Lithuanian President On Independence Day

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 6 minutes ago Tue 16th February 2021 | 11:30 AM

UAE leaders congratulate Lithuanian President on Independence Day

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 16th Feb, 2021) President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan has sent a congratulatory message to President Gitanas Nauseda of Lithuania on the occasion of his country's Independence Day, marked on 16th February.

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai; and His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, also sent similar messages to the Lithuanian President and to Saulius Skvernelis, Lithuanian Prime Minister, on the occasion.

Related Topics

Prime Minister UAE Abu Dhabi Rashid Independence Lithuania February

Recent Stories

COVID-19 claims 47 lives during last 24 hours in P ..

13 minutes ago

Saudi Arabia honours outgoing UAE Ambassador

36 minutes ago

UAE Press: Hope Probe registers first achievement ..

51 minutes ago

Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Baj ..

54 minutes ago

Samsung Welcomes Customers to Bahawalpur’s First ..

58 minutes ago

Latest Gold Rate for Feb 16, 2021 in Pakistan

1 hour ago

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.