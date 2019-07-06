UAE leaders congratulate Malawi President on Independence Day

(@FahadShabbir)

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 06th Jul, 2019) President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, has sent a congratulatory message to President Peter Mutharika of Malawi on the occasion of his country's Independence Day.

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, and His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, also dispatched similar messages to President Mutharika.