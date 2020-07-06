UrduPoint.com
UAE Leaders Congratulate Malawi President On Independence Day

Umer Jamshaid 53 seconds ago Mon 06th July 2020 | 03:30 PM

UAE leaders congratulate Malawi President on Independence Day

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 06th Jul, 2020) President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan has sent a message of congratulations to President Lazarus Chakwera of Malawi on the occasion of his country's Independence Day, which is observed on 6th July.

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, and His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, also dispatched similar messages to President Chakwera.

