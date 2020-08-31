UrduPoint.com
UAE Leaders Congratulate Malaysian King On Independence Day

Sumaira FH 4 minutes ago Mon 31st August 2020 | 10:30 AM

UAE leaders congratulate Malaysian King on Independence Day

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 31st Aug, 2020) President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, has sent a message of congratulations to Sultan Abdullah, King of Malaysia, on the occasion of his country's Independence Day, celebrated on 31st August.

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, and His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, sent similar messages to the Malaysian King and the country's Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin, on the occasion.

