UAE Leaders Congratulate Maldives President On Independence Day

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 4 minutes ago Sun 26th July 2020 | 10:30 AM

UAE leaders congratulate Maldives President on Independence Day

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 26th Jul, 2020) President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan has sent a message of congratulations to Ibrahim Mohamed Saleh, President of the Maldives, on the occasion of his country's Independence Day, which is observed on 26th July.

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, and His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, sent two similar messages congratulating President Saleh on the occasion.

