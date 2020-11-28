UAE leaders congratulate Mauritanian President on Independence Day

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 28th Nov, 2020) President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, sent a message of congratulations to Mauritanian President Mohamed Ould Ghazouani, on the occasion of his country's Independence Day, observed on November 28th.

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai; and His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, sent similar messages to President Ghazouani and the country's Prime Minister Mohamed Ould Bilal, on the occasion.