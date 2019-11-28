UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

UAE Leaders Congratulate Mauritanian President On Independence Day

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Thu 28th November 2019 | 03:00 PM

UAE leaders congratulate Mauritanian President on Independence Day

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 28th Nov, 2019) President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan has sent a message of congratulations to Mohamed Ould Ghazouani, President of Mauritania, on the occasion of his country's Independence Day, which is observed on 28th November.

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, and His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, dispatched similar messages to President Ghazouani and to the country's Prime Minister Ismail Ould Bedde Ould Cheikh, on the occasion.

Related Topics

Prime Minister UAE Dubai Abu Dhabi Rashid Independence Mauritania November

Recent Stories

SA, UAE to build oil refinery of wroth $70 billio ..

7 minutes ago

India continues to divert attention from HR violat ..

3 minutes ago

Govt taking serious measures for improvement of en ..

3 minutes ago

Road Map on CSTO Peacekeepers' Engagement in UN Ac ..

5 minutes ago

North Korea fires two 'unidentified projectiles': ..

5 minutes ago

Benin orders EU envoy out for 'subversive' activit ..

5 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.