UAE Leaders Congratulate Mexican President On Independence Day

Sumaira FH 5 minutes ago Mon 16th September 2019 | 12:15 PM

UAE leaders congratulate Mexican President on Independence Day

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 16th Sep, 2019) President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan has sent a message of congratulations to President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador of Mexico, on the occasion of his country's Independence Day, which is celebrated annually on 16th September.

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, and His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, dispatched similar messages to the Mexican President on the occasion.

