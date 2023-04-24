UrduPoint.com

UAE Leaders Congratulate Mohammed Shahabuddin On His Inauguration As President Of Bangladesh

Muhammad Irfan Published April 24, 2023 | 04:30 PM

(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 24th Apr, 2023) ABU DHABI, 24th April, 2023 (WAM) – President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan has sent a message of congratulations to Mohammed Shahabuddin on the occasion of his taking the oath as the President of Bangladesh.

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, and His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of the Presidential Court, also dispatched similar messages to Mohammed Shahabuddin.

