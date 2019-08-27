UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

UAE Leaders Congratulate Moldova On Independence Day

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Tue 27th August 2019 | 02:45 PM

UAE leaders congratulate Moldova on Independence Day

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 27th Aug, 2019) President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan has sent a congratulatory message to Igor Dodon, President of the Republic of Moldova, on the occasion of his country's Independence Day, which is celebrated on 27th August.

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, the Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, and His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, also sent congratulatory messages to President Dodon and to the Moldovan PM Maia Sandu, on the occasion.

Related Topics

Prime Minister UAE Dubai Abu Dhabi Rashid Independence Moldova August

Recent Stories

UAE provides urgent relief for Sudan&#039;s flood ..

34 minutes ago

OPEC daily basket price stood at US$59.18 barrel M ..

34 minutes ago

Prime Minister Imran Khan chairs cabinet meeting

42 minutes ago

Women commuters, students demand for safer transpo ..

42 minutes ago

Northwest Syria clashes kill 51 fighters: monitor

42 minutes ago

Netanyahu Says New District in West Bank Settlemen ..

45 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.