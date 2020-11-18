UrduPoint.com
UAE Leaders Congratulate Moroccan King On Independence Day

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Wed 18th November 2020 | 01:00 PM

UAE leaders congratulate Moroccan King on Independence Day

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 18th Nov, 2020) President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan has sent a message of congratulations to King Mohammed VI of Morocco, on the occasion of his country's Independence Day, which is observed on 18th November.

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai; and His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, also sent similar greetings to King Mohammed on the occasion.

