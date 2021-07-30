UrduPoint.com
UAE Leaders Congratulate Moroccan King On Throne Day

Umer Jamshaid 55 seconds ago Fri 30th July 2021 | 03:15 PM

UAE leaders congratulate Moroccan King on Throne Day

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 30th Jul, 2021) President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan has sent a cable of congratulations to King Mohammed VI of Morocco on the occasion of the Throne Day, which is observed on 30th July.

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, and His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, have dispatched similar cables to King Mohammed on the occasion.

