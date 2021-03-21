UrduPoint.com
UAE Leaders Congratulate Namibian President On Independence Day

Muhammad Irfan 47 seconds ago Sun 21st March 2021 | 12:00 PM

UAE leaders congratulate Namibian President on Independence Day

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 21st Mar, 2021) President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan has sent a message of congratulations to President Hage Geingob of Namibia, on the occasion of his country's Independence Day, which is celebrated on 21st March.

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai; and His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, also sent similar messages to the Namibian President, and to Namibian Prime Minister Saara Kuugongelwa, on the occasion.

