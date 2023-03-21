UAE leaders congratulate Namibian President on Independence Day

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 21st Mar, 2023) President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan has sent a message of congratulations to President Hage Geingob of Namibia, on the occasion of his country's Independence Day, which is marked on 21st March.

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, also sent similar messages to the Namibian President and Prime Minister Saara Kuugongelwa-Amadhila on the occasion.