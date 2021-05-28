UrduPoint.com
UAE Leaders Congratulate Nepalese President On National Day

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Fri 28th May 2021 | 09:00 PM

UAE leaders congratulate Nepalese President on National Day

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 28th May, 2021) President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan has sent a message of congratulations to President Bidhya Devi Bhandari of Nepal, on the occasion of her country's National Day.

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai; and His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, also sent two similar messages of greetings to President Bhandari and to Khadga Prasad Sharma Oli, Prime Minister of Nepal.

