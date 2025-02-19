UAE leaders congratulate Nepalese President on Democracy Day

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 19th Feb, 2025) President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan has sent a congratulatory message to the Nepalese President Ramchandra Paudel on the occasion of his country's Democracy Day.

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, and His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister and Chairman of the Presidential Court, sent similar messages to President Paudel and to Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli.