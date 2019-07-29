UAE leaders congratulate new British PM

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 29th Jul, 2019) ABU DHABI, 28th July 2019 (WAM) - President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, has sent a congratulatory cable to Boris Johnson on his election as the Prime Minister of the United Kingdom.

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, and His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, sent similar cables to Boris Johnson.