UAE Leaders Congratulate New President Of Nigeria On Election Win

Published March 04, 2023

UAE leaders congratulate new President of Nigeria on election win

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 04th Mar, 2023) President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan has sent a message of congratulations to Bola Ahmed Tinubu on his election as President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, also dispatched a similar message to President Tinubu.

