UAE leaders congratulate newly sworn-in Burundi President

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 24th Jun, 2020) President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan has sent a message of congratulations to Evariste Ndayishimiye on the occasion of his swearing-in as the President of the Republic of Burundi.

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, also sent two similar congratulatory messages to the Burundi's President.