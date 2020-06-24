UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

UAE Leaders Congratulate Newly Sworn-in Burundi President

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Wed 24th June 2020 | 12:15 PM

UAE leaders congratulate newly sworn-in Burundi President

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 24th Jun, 2020) President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan has sent a message of congratulations to Evariste Ndayishimiye on the occasion of his swearing-in as the President of the Republic of Burundi.

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, also sent two similar congratulatory messages to the Burundi's President.

Related Topics

Prime Minister UAE Dubai Abu Dhabi Rashid Burundi

Recent Stories

&#039;Sharjah Human Resources&#039; accomplishes C ..

32 minutes ago

OIC General Secretariat Welcomes the Resolution of ..

1 hour ago

Worldwide coronavirus cases cross 9.26 million, de ..

1 hour ago

Today's Gold Rates in Pakistan on 24 June 2020

2 hours ago

UAE Press: Adnoc $20bn deal paves the way to a bri ..

3 hours ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

3 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.