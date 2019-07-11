UAE leaders congratulate newly sworn-in Greek PM

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 11th Jul, 2019) President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, has sent a cable of congratulations to Kyriakos Mitsotakis, on the occasion of his swearing-in as Prime Minister of Greece.

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, and His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, also sent two similar congratulatory messages to the Greek PM.