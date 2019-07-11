UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

UAE Leaders Congratulate Newly Sworn-in Greek PM

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 5 minutes ago Thu 11th July 2019 | 04:15 PM

UAE leaders congratulate newly sworn-in Greek PM

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 11th Jul, 2019) President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, has sent a cable of congratulations to Kyriakos Mitsotakis, on the occasion of his swearing-in as Prime Minister of Greece.

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, and His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, also sent two similar congratulatory messages to the Greek PM.

Related Topics

Prime Minister UAE Dubai Abu Dhabi Rashid Greece

Recent Stories

Judge Arshad Malik met Nasir Butt in his office, p ..

19 minutes ago

Australia slump to 10-2 against England in World C ..

3 minutes ago

3 die, 20 injured as a passenger van plunges into ..

4 minutes ago

Pak to flag Eco-Restoration Fund at UNSG Summit 20 ..

4 minutes ago

LAC to diversify art/cultural activities at Alhamr ..

4 minutes ago

City receives rain in Lahore

4 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.