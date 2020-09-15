UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

UAE Leaders Congratulate Nicaraguan President On Independence Day

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 5 minutes ago Tue 15th September 2020 | 11:30 AM

UAE leaders congratulate Nicaraguan President on Independence Day

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 15th Sep, 2020) President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, has sent a congratulatory message to José Daniel Ortega Saavedra, President of Nicaragua, on the occasion of his country's Independence Day, observed on 15th September.

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, and His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, sent similar messages to the Nicaraguan President, on the occasion.

Related Topics

Prime Minister UAE Dubai Abu Dhabi Rashid Independence September

Recent Stories

UAE leaders congratulate Honduran President on Ind ..

5 minutes ago

UAE leaders congratulate Costa Rican President on ..

5 minutes ago

PIA plane crashes near Pindigheb

7 minutes ago

UAE condemns Houthis for targeting civilian facili ..

35 minutes ago

UAE President confers &#039;Order of Independence& ..

50 minutes ago

UAE Press: The dawn of a new era in the Middle Eas ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.