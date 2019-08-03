UAE leaders congratulate Niger on 'Independence Day'

President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, has sent a message of congratulations to Mahamadou Issoufou, President of Niger, on the occasion of his country's Independence Day, which is observed on August 3rd

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, and His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, dispatched similar messages to President Issoufou and the country's PM Brigi Rafini.