UAE Leaders Congratulate Niger President On Republic Day

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 hours ago Fri 18th December 2020 | 12:30 PM

UAE leaders congratulate Niger President on Republic Day

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 18th Dec, 2020) President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, has sent a message of congratulations to President Mahamadou Issoufou of Niger on the occasion of his country's Republic Day celebrations, marked on 18th December.

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai and His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, sent similar messages to President Issoufou. Their Highnesses also sent congratulatory messages to Niger's Prime Minister, Brigi Rafini.

