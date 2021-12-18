UrduPoint.com

UAE Leaders Congratulate Niger President On Republic Day

Sumaira FH 17 seconds ago Sat 18th December 2021 | 02:45 PM

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 18th Dec, 2021) President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan has sent a message of congratulations to President Mohamed Bazoum of Niger, on the occasion of his country's Republic Day.

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai and His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, dispatched similar messages to the President of Niger.

More Stories From Middle East

