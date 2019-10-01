UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

UAE Leaders Congratulate Nigerian President On Independence Day

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Tue 01st October 2019 | 04:00 PM

UAE leaders congratulate Nigerian President on Independence Day

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 01st Oct, 2019) President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan has sent a congratulatory message to President Muhammadu Buhari of Nigeria on the occasion of his country's Independence Day, which is observed on October 1st.

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, and His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, also dispatched similar congratulatory messages to the Nigerian President.

Related Topics

Prime Minister UAE Dubai Abu Dhabi Rashid Independence Nigeria October

Recent Stories

UAE leaders congratulate Cypriot President on Inde ..

57 seconds ago

WHO pays tribute to UAE&#039;s polio eradication r ..

46 minutes ago

Religious Ministry to start returning HGO's guaran ..

38 minutes ago

Urgent measures for protection of endangered speci ..

38 minutes ago

Several Protesters Detained in Hong Kong - Sputnik ..

38 minutes ago

The All Pakistan Business Forum (APBF) condoles de ..

38 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.