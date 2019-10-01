UAE leaders congratulate Nigerian President on Independence Day

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 01st Oct, 2019) President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan has sent a congratulatory message to President Muhammadu Buhari of Nigeria on the occasion of his country's Independence Day, which is observed on October 1st.

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, and His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, also dispatched similar congratulatory messages to the Nigerian President.