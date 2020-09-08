UrduPoint.com
UAE Leaders Congratulate North Macedonia President On Independence Day

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Tue 08th September 2020 | 12:15 PM

UAE leaders congratulate North Macedonia President on Independence Day

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 08th Sep, 2020) President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan has sent a congratulatory message to President Stevo Pendarovski of the Republic of North Macedonia, on the occasion of his country's Independence Day, which is observed on September 8th.

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai; and His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, sent similar messages to President Pendarovski and to the country's Prime Minister Zoran Zaev, on the occasion.

More Stories From Middle East

