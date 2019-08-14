UAE leaders congratulate Pakistan President on Independence Day

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 14th Aug, 2019) President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan has sent a congratulatory message to President Arif Alvi of Pakistan on the occasion of his country's Independence Day, which is marked on 14th August.

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, sent two similar messages to President Alvi. Their Highnesses also sent congratulatory messages to the Prime Minister of Pakistan, Imran Khan.