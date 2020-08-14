UrduPoint.com
UAE Leaders Congratulate Pakistani President On National Day

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Fri 14th August 2020 | 02:30 PM

UAE leaders congratulate Pakistani President on National Day

(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 14th Aug, 2020) ABU DHABI, 14th August 2020 (WAM) - President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan has sent a message of congratulations to President Arif Alvi of Pakistan on the occasion of his country's National Day anniversary.

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, and His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, also sent similar messages to President Alvi, as well as to Imran Khan, Prime Minister of Pakistan, on the occasion.

