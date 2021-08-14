UrduPoint.com

UAE Leaders Congratulate Pakistani President On Independence Day

Sumaira FH 46 minutes ago Sat 14th August 2021 | 02:00 PM

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 14th Aug, 2021) President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan has sent a message of congratulations to President Arif Alvi of Pakistan on the occasion of his country's Independence Day, which is marked on 14th August.

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, and His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, also sent similar messages to President Alvi, as well as to Imran Khan, Prime Minister of Pakistan, on the occasion.

