UAE leaders congratulate Palau President on National Day

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 02nd Oct, 2020) President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan has sent a congratulatory cable to Tommy Esang Remengesau, Jr., President of the Republic of Palau, on the occasion of his country's National Day anniversary.

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, and His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, sent similar cables of greetings to President Remengesau on the occasion.