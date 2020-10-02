UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

UAE Leaders Congratulate Palau President On National Day

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Fri 02nd October 2020 | 12:45 AM

UAE leaders congratulate Palau President on National Day

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 02nd Oct, 2020) President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan has sent a congratulatory cable to Tommy Esang Remengesau, Jr., President of the Republic of Palau, on the occasion of his country's National Day anniversary.

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, and His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, sent similar cables of greetings to President Remengesau on the occasion.

Related Topics

Prime Minister UAE Dubai Abu Dhabi Rashid Palau

Recent Stories

UAE leaders congratulate Governor-General of Tuval ..

2 minutes ago

UAE, US, Israel issue joint statement on establish ..

32 minutes ago

Russia Does Not Back Sides to Nagorno Karabakh Con ..

35 minutes ago

UK's largest business group calls for race targets ..

35 minutes ago

EFJ Urges Baku, Yerevan to Ensure Freedom of Movem ..

35 minutes ago

Russia Does Not Back Sides to Nagorno Karabakh Con ..

39 minutes ago

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.