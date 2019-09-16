UAE leaders congratulate Papua New Guinea on Independence Day

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 16th Sep, 2019) President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan has sent a congratulatory message to Bob Dadae, Governor-General of Papua New Guinea, on the occasion of his country's Independence Day, which is marked on 16th September.

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai; and His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, sent similar messages to President Dadae and to the country's Prime Minister James Marape, on the occasion.