UAE Leaders Congratulate Paraguayan President On Independence Day

6 minutes ago Sat 15th May 2021 | 03:45 PM

UAE leaders congratulate Paraguayan President on Independence Day

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 15th May, 2021) President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan has sent a message of congratulations to President Mario Abdo Benitez of Paraguay on the occasion of his country's Independence Day.

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, and His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, also sent similar messages to President Benitez.

