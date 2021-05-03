UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

UAE Leaders Congratulate Polish President On Constitution Day

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Mon 03rd May 2021 | 01:00 PM

UAE leaders congratulate Polish President on Constitution Day

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 03rd May, 2021) President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan has sent a congratulatory message to President Andrzej Duda of Poland, on the occasion of his country's Constitution Day, which is celebrated on 3rd May.

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, the Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, and His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, also sent similar messages to the to President Duda and the country's Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki, on the occasion.

Related Topics

Prime Minister UAE Dubai Abu Dhabi Rashid Poland May

Recent Stories

UAE condemns Houthis&#039; attempted missile attac ..

1 minute ago

#ACSialkot trending top over Firdous Ashiq Awan’ ..

9 minutes ago

Dubai Sports Council adopts annual program for sno ..

22 minutes ago

OIC Strongly Condemns the Terrorist Attack in Loga ..

44 minutes ago

Visited by H.E. Dr. Thani Ahmed Al Zeyoudi, Minist ..

47 minutes ago

India&#039;s daily COVID-19 cases exceed 300,000 f ..

47 minutes ago

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.