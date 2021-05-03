UAE leaders congratulate Polish President on Constitution Day

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 03rd May, 2021) President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan has sent a congratulatory message to President Andrzej Duda of Poland, on the occasion of his country's Constitution Day, which is celebrated on 3rd May.

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, the Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, and His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, also sent similar messages to the to President Duda and the country's Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki, on the occasion.